Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2020 Union cabinet approv ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Union cabinet approves Akash missiles to friendly nations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Dec 31, 2020, 4:16 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2020, 4:16 am IST
Besides Akash, there is interest in other major platforms like coastal surveillance system, radars and air platforms
Akash, which has a range of 25 km, has over 96 per cent indigenisation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 Akash, which has a range of 25 km, has over 96 per cent indigenisation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the export of the surface-to-air Akash missiles to friendly nations, and created a committee for faster approval of exports or other armaments.

Akash, which has a range of 25 km, has over 96 per cent indigenisation. It was inducted into the Air Force in 2014 and the Army in 2015. India has deployed Akash missiles in Eastern Ladakh to deal with any threat coming from the air from China.

 

The export version of Akash will be different from the system currently deployed with the Indian forces.

“So far, Indian defence exports included parts or components. The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country improve its defence products and make them globally competitive," defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter.

After its induction, many friendly countries showed interest in the Akash missile during international exhibitions. Wednesday’s Cabinet approval will facilitate Indian manufacturers to participate in contracts issued by various countries.

 

Besides Akash, there is interest in other major platforms like coastal surveillance system, radars and air platforms. To provide faster approval for export of such platforms, a committee comprising the defence minister, the external affairs minister and the National Security Adviser has been created.

This committee would authorise subsequent exports of major indigenous platforms to various countries. The committee would also explore options including the government-to-government route for the export.

The Centre intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve the target of $5 billion of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries.

 

...
Tags: akash missiles, cabinet approval, indian defence


Latest From Nation

The court observed that the action of the state government filing such a petition with 'false allegations' amounted to an interference in the discharge of judicial functions.

Fresh HC-government war breaks out in Andhra Pradesh

Corporation authorities, citing massive corruption in the centralised EVDM, said a decentralization will come into effect soon.

GHMC floats own wing to check building rule violations, corruption by EVDM

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said all establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, and others should close by 10 P.M on December 31. (Representational Images)

Visakhapatnam police ban New Year celebrations

Telangana Chief minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao. (DC Image)

Telangana nod for Ayushman Bharat; to be dovetailed to Aarogyasri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Online tests for centre government recruitments

The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up the national recruitment agency, a multi-agency body, for conducting the CET to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. (Representational image)

India-UK passenger flights to remain suspended till January 7

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there. (AFP)

PM Modi launches driverless train

After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)

Six UK returnees test positive for mutated COVID-19 strain

It is learnt that the Republic Day parade next month too may see a curtailed crowd in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Representational image)

BJP to liberate TS from clutches of KCR, his family, says Bandi

Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham