‘Uncle-aunty’ rule at Centre, ridicules Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 31, 2020, 4:39 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2020, 4:39 am IST
Owaisi told that the BJP governments are imposing restrictions on people in regards change of religion, matters of love, marriage and food
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ridiculed the Modi government at the Centre on Wednesday, saying it has become “a government of uncle and aunty” by advising people as to “how to live” and imposing restrictions on their “life choices.”

Owaisi told the media here that the BJP governments were unnecessarily imposing restrictions on people as regards change of religion, matters of love and marriage, and on what all foods to eat and what not.

 

“A recent statement of defence minister Rajnath Singh was that he does not approve of conversions from one religion to another for marriage. He termed such acts highly objectionable and contrary to the Constitution. Rather, such talks are against the freedom of religion, right to life and right to equality granted in the Constitution. Freedom of religion includes propagation of a faith and conversions,” Owaisi said.

“The Constitution gives liberty to every citizen to adopt any religion of his or her choice. If someone changes his religion, he does not lose his Indian citizenship,” Owaisi said.

 

Referring to an incident in Mandsaur, Owaisi said men from the Sangh Parivar put up a saffron flag on a masjid. “Radicalisation has been done by the ‘majoritarian’ people here. What steps have been taken by the government to de-radicalise these men? By enacting new laws relating to conversions and marriages, the Modi government is radicalizing the people of the majority community.”

He said that the Sangh Parivar was against the Constitution. “If they read the Constitution, they will know that right to life and freedom to choose religion are fundamental rights.” Owaisi urged the government to inform how much of conversions had taken place in recent times. “If someone converted, he decided with his will.”

 

The AIMIM chief said it was shameful that 39 Indian sailors were held captive by China. The Chinese government was violating all international treaties. “Why’s the Central government not responding to this? Why has it not lodged a strongest protest,” he asked.

Owaisi said the Chinese PLA has occupied more than 1,000 square km area of India in Depsang and Galwan Valley. Why was the defence minister reluctant to inform Parliament how the government would get back the occupied land?” In the Rajya Sabha, the government promised that party leaders will be informed. “Why is the government afraid of naming China? Why is the government not taking the media to Ladakh and Depsang for an on-the-spot fact-check?”

 

“Rajnath Singh should inform the nation whether our army has enough of arms and ammunition for waging a long war,” he said.

“The Navy has asked for 200 ships. Why is Rajnath Singh not talking about this? Our soldiers need more sophisticated rifles. Though a factory for AK 203 rifles was inaugurated, it could not produce a single rifle,” he said.

Owaisi said the Modi government should give an assurance to farmers that it will amend the three new laws on agriculture and will include a provision for continuation of the Minimum Support Price. Unless MSP is included, the new laws will not help the farmers, he averred.

 

