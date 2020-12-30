Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2020 Protesting farmers t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Protesting farmers take a hard stand ahead of next round of talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Dec 30, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2020, 11:16 am IST
The unions have deferred their proposed tractor march till Thursday, so that the rally does not clash with their talks with the government
Farmers during a protest against the three agri laws at the Ghazipur-Delhi border on Monday. (PTI)
  Farmers during a protest against the three agri laws at the Ghazipur-Delhi border on Monday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: A day before the next round of talks, protesting farmers' unions took a hard stand and wrote to the Centre tightly ring-fencing the discussion scheduled to take place on Wednesday. In their letter to the government on Tuesday, the farmers unions wrote that the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three farm legislations, giving a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price, and on two other issues they proposed earlier this week.

The letter was sent on the day Union home minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting with his Cabinet colleagues — Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal -- to discuss measures which could put an end to the farmers’ month-long agitation at the Delhi borders.  

 

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of 40 farmer unions, also wants a detailed discussion on the amendments which can be effected to get farmers excluded from the penal provisions of the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020.

The farmer unions have deferred till Thursday their proposed tractor march against the three agriculture laws, so that the rally does not clash with their talks with the government. Earlier this week, the farmer leaders had announced a tractor march from the Singhu and Tikri borders to the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway on December 30.

 

Shah’s meeting on Tuesday with his Cabinet colleagues was the second one in two days. A meeting was held on Monday, following which the Centre invited representatives of 40 protesting farmers' unions for the next round of talks.

Maintaining that the government is always ready to talk to the farmers with an open mind, agriculture secretary Sanjay Agarwal reiterated the Centre’s commitment to address all issues with an honest intent. So far, the Centre has stuck to its stand of not repealing the new farm laws. But it has been open to suggestions that will help break the deadlock with the protesting farmers, including tweaking the laws or even setting up a committee as suggested by the Supreme Court.

 

Shah, Mr Tomar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and top officials have also been engaged in backroom channel talks with socio-political groups and Sikh community leaders to find a “middle path” to put an end to the ongoing agitation.

While the Centre has also been blaming the Opposition parties for “misleading” the farmers on the new laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, who is at the forefront of the protests at Delhi border, said, “If the Opposition were strong, there would have been no need for farmers to launch the agitation?"

 

...
Tags: tractor march, indian farmers protest, minimum support price


Latest From Nation

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between the European country and India from December 23 to December 31 as a mutated variant of the coronavirus was detected there. (AFP)

India-UK passenger flights to remain suspended till January 7

The ministry said that from November 25 to December 23 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK. (PTI/file photo)

14 more UK returnees test positive for new strain of coronavirus; total 20

S.L. Dharme Gowda (Image credit: Wikipedia)

Karnataka legislative council deputy chairman S L Dharme Gowda commits suicide

Police stated that there was no special permission for New Year celebrations at hotels, functions or other gatherings. (Representational Images)

No permission for New Year celebrations in Vijayawada city



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Salary hike for state government employees; retirement age to be increased

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (PTI/file photo)

Online tests for centre government recruitments

The Union Cabinet in August had decided to set up the national recruitment agency, a multi-agency body, for conducting the CET to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts. (Representational image)

Widespread resentment in TS over MBBS counselling

A student from Karimnagar complained that he had been allotted seat in a Hyderabad-based private college under convener quota because of wrong method of counselling. (Representational image)

PM Modi launches driverless train

After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)

Six UK returnees test positive for mutated COVID-19 strain

It is learnt that the Republic Day parade next month too may see a curtailed crowd in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham