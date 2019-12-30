Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 PM posts video of Sa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM posts video of Sadhguru supporting CAA, lauds him for 'historical context'

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
The message was posted with the hashtag 'India Supports CAA'.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Spearheading a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday posted a video of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in support of the law.

"Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA," Modi tweeted.

 

The Twitter handle of Modi's personal website also had a message saying that the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away.

The message was posted with the hashtag "India Supports CAA". It also asked people to share content, graphics and videos from the prime minister's NaMo app to show their support for the law, which has triggered protests in different parts of the country.

 

Tags: narendra modi, citizenship amendment act, twitter, sadhguru jaggi vasudev
Location: India, Delhi


