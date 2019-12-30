Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 Odiya actress Chinma ...
Odiya actress Chinmayee Priyadarshini lures youth with false promises

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Dec 30, 2019, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 12:48 am IST
When he asked for the money to be returned, the actress threatened him by mentioning the powerful contacts she had.
Chinmayee Priyadarshini.
 Chinmayee Priyadarshini.

Bhubaneshwar: Three days after a Visakhapatnam youth accused Ollywood actress, Chinmayee Priyadarshini, Nayak of duping him of lakhs of rupees, a laptop and a gold chain, after promising to marry him, more youth have come forward to level similar allegations against the actress. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a youth said the actress had allegedly cheated him of Rs. 2.7 lakh. According to the complaint he registered with the  police, the youth came across Chinmayee through a matrimonial website, and in time they decided to get married.

Chinmayee took money from the youth on different occasions. When he asked for the money to be returned, the actress threatened him by mentioning the powerful contacts she had.

 

The youth has sought a court’s intervention to get back his money. Jagannath Sethi from Berhampur is another alleged victim of Chinmayee’s activities. She promised to get him a role in a movie and got his photo shoot done for which she took Rs 9,000 from him. When the film role did not materialise, he asked for his money back, Chinm-ayee responded by blocking him on the social media site Facebook.

On December 23, Padma-raju Ravi Kumar, a youth from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh had knoc-ked on the doors of the Odisha police to get justice against Chinmayee.

“I met Chinmayee thro-ugh a matrimonial website. She promised to mar-ry me. I presented her with expensive gifts, including a laptop, a gold chain and Rs 2 lakh. It was only three months ago that I realised that she was cheating on me. She is avoiding me when I insisted on marriage,” said Kumar.

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Anup Kumar Sahoo said  if anyone lodges a police complaint, action will be taken as per the law.

