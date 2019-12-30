Mayawati suspends PRO-CAA MLA

Bhopal: Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday suspended party MLA Rama Bai from Patheriya in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The lawmaker threw her weight behind the Act and wondered why Ms Mayawati was not supporting such a progressive provision, while addressing a

function in her constituency on Saturday evening.

“Our party leadership must be under pressure from the central Congress leadership to oppose the Act.

The CAA is highly necessary for the country and should have been legislated long ago. Congress had prevented passage of the Bill in the Parliament all these years”, she had said.

The BSP chief took strong exception to her party MLA’s stand on the CAA and announced the latter’s suspension from the party.

“BSP is a disciplined party. Any act of indiscipline by party leaders will not be tolerated. Rama Bai was suspended from the party on charges of indiscipline and will not be allowed to take part in any party meeting”, Ms Mayawati said.

The MLA said, “I will be with ‘Behenji’ (as Mayawati is addressed by her party men) and BSP till my last breath even though I am suspended from the party.”