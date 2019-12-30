Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 Mamata doesn't ...
Mamata doesn't have qualification to become CM, says BJP leader

ANI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 9:02 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 9:02 am IST
'She is a ghost as whenever she heard the name Ram she comes out from car and challenges people,' Keshari said.
Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019. (Photo: ANI)
 Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019. (Photo: ANI)

Bankura: BJP West Bengal Vice-President Rajkumari Keshari said here on Sunday that TMC chief and State chief minister Mamata Banerjee was a "ghost who is fearful of Lord Ram". Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019.

"She (Mamata) doesn't have glory, she doesn't have the qualification to become Chief Minister," said Keshari.

 

"She is a ghost as whenever she heard the name Ram she comes out from car and challenges people. The female ghost is fearful of Lord Ram," she added.

The people were protesting over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

 

