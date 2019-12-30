Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 'Happy that peo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Happy that people of Jharkhand voted on issues faced by them': Tejashwi Yadav

ANI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 12:18 pm IST
Tejashwi was among the opposition leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Tejashwi accused BJP of spreading hatred amongst communities and took on the party over issues like inflation and unemployment. (Photo: ANI)
 Tejashwi accused BJP of spreading hatred amongst communities and took on the party over issues like inflation and unemployment. (Photo: ANI)

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said he was happy that the people of Jharkhand voted by keeping in mind the issues they faced in their everyday lives.

"We formed an alliance in Jharkhand and had great coordination. We fought the elections based on people's issues. I am happy that the people there voted by keeping in mind the issues faced by them in their everyday lives," he told reporters here.

 

Tejashwi was among the opposition leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the Mohrabadi Ground in Ranchi.

In a show of strength by the opposition parties, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader Sharad Yadav were among the senior leaders who graced the occasion.

Tejashwi accused BJP of spreading hatred amongst communities and took on the party over issues like inflation and unemployment.

"We are seeing that the country is in a state of an undeclared emergency. Hatred is being spread. Inflation is rising, unemployment has increased and GDP is falling. When Jharkhand was carved out from Bihar 19 years ago, BJP was in power for 16 years and had the opportunity to take the state to great heights. Instead, Jharkhand is lagging behind today," he said.

Tejashwi's RJD, which fought the Jharkhand Assembly elections in alliance with Congress and JMM, won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member house.

The JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD garnered 16 and one seat respectively.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, tejashwi yadav, hemant soren, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Banerjee said she will not allow updation of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government. (Photo: File)

Mamata urges political parties, civil society to isolate BJP

(Photo: File)

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

Sadhguru went on to say that the situation on the other side is 'different because by law there is discrimination against the minorities.' (Photo: ANI)

'CAA is too little compassion, coming too late': Sadhguru

Kishor believes that the Congress president or Congress Working Committee (CWC) must ask all the Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states to declare that they will not allow the NRC in their states. (Photo: File)

‘Why no official statement from Sonia Gandhi?’: Prashant Kishor on NRC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Check out this hashtag...': PM launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

(Photo: File)
 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre

Only Nitish can tell why JD(U) supported CAA, says Prashant Kishor

Kishore, who is one of the founder members of political strategy firm IPAC, said him working with JD(U) and advising IPAC is not an ideal situation but it has no conflict of interest. (Photo: ANI)

‘Modi govt will not tolerate this’: HRD minister to universities against CAA

Pokhriyal claimed that the Muslim population in India has grown from “9 per cent during Independence to 14 per cent at present”. (Photo: File)

Mamata doesn't have qualification to become CM, says BJP leader

Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019. (Photo: ANI)

Dense fog hits Delhi; 30 trains delayed, flights diverted

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham