Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 Flash protests again ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Flash protests against CAA gain momentum in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 1:16 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 1:17 am IST
People favouring CAA called police to put an end to protest.
People gather at the foot of the Buddha statue in Hussainsagar to show their displeasure over NRC. (DC)
 People gather at the foot of the Buddha statue in Hussainsagar to show their displeasure over NRC. (DC)

Hyderabad: Two flash protests were organised on Sunday, one at Starbucks in Jubilee Hills and the other at the Buddha statue in Hussainsagar, against the Citizenship Amendment Act. These were the outcome of the police denying permission to hold protests.

Four friends decided to have coffee at Starbucks. When their order arrived, they had the coffee and held up placards protesting the citizenship laws.

 

One of the four was Mubashir Khurram, who said, “The police is not allowing us to voice our opinion. We want to protest against this act in a peaceful manner.

As they are bringing the issue of law and order all the time, we have decided to randomly protest. We were only four friends but 10 others joined in. This shows that people want to voice their view to the government and they are not being allowed.”

The manager of Starbucks was upset and asked them not to protest as it was private property. The group then said that they will have their coffee with the placards. Videos of this innovative protest were taken and circulated as a message to the police. Similarly, a group of 10 students, software engineers and senior citizens took a boat ride from Lumbini Park to Buddha statue. Near the statue they stood with placards.

Some 15 others joined them. While they were  standing there, someone one who was in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act shouted at them and called the police and took photographs and videos of the protesters.

On returning to Lumbini Park, the protestors were met by the police. They were questioned about their backgrounds. A bearded person was questioned in greater detail. When he gave a non-Muslim name, they checked his identify card, took pictures, and asked him to wait. Another person was made to wait for half an hour in the police van as they wanted to identify them. The protestors told the police that they were holding a flash protest as no permission was being given to them to protest peacefully.

...
Tags: flash protests, citizenship amendment act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the CAA near a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC on Saturday. (PTI)

Kerala politicos unite to chart course for anti-CAA protests

Mayawati.

Mayawati suspends PRO-CAA MLA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Youth hate anarchy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The first chargesheet filed in the case in a local court in Indore on December 16 named total eight people including six women as accused.

Babus booked in honey-trap and blackmailing case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Foolproof arrangements made for Numaish 2020: Body

In this year’s Numaish, about 1,500 exhibitors, including state and sentral government departments, Public Sector Undertakings, Corporates and Multinational Companies, are participating.

Hyderabad: Flipkart pays for disbelieving buyer

The forum opined that the very fact that the complainant was made to send a series of emails must have been very frustrating for him. It stated that the two companies had been inefficient and negligent.

Hyderabad: Pick ‘no saving, no sharing’ option

Online adtech companies such as Google and Facebook harvest humongous volumes of data in the background every day.

Fresh war of words between Bengal minister, Guv over varsity programme, protests

Dhankhar had on Saturday shared on the micro-blogging site a letter sent to him by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in response to his offer for talks over matters related to state-aided varsities. (Photo: File)

Will organise massive protest if PM Modi comes to inaugurate 'Khelo India': AASU

AASU leadership said the organisation is keeping a 'close watch' on the forthcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5 in Guwahati and the 'Khelo India' games scheduled from January 10 to 22, 2020. (Photo: PTI/File))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham