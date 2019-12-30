Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 Dense fog hits Delhi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dense fog hits Delhi; 30 trains delayed, flights diverted

ANI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 8:52 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 8:52 am IST
This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.
(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: With the mercury dipping in the region with each passing day and a blanket of dense fog engulfing most parts of the national capital on Monday morning, several train and flight operations are adversely affected in Delhi.

A dense layer of fog enveloped the area in and around New Delhi railway station this morning and as many as 30 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region. Moreover, due to bad weather, flight operations at the New Delhi airport have also been affected.

 

"Normal operations have been suspended at Delhi airport due to poor visibility, only CAT III B(instrument landing system) compliant pilots can land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Due to the foggy weather conditions and low visibility at the airport, three flights diverted and none has been cancelled," Delhi Airport said in a statement.

A CAT IIIB system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility is at a distance no less than 50 feet (15m) and is at a visual range less than 200 meters and most certainly not less than 50 meters.

Dense fog is also being witnessed near Kalindi Kunj, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, RK Puram, Delhi cantonment area and other places of the national capital.

A minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the national capital on December 29. Early morning today, the temperature in Delhi was at 4.6 degrees which at Palam was recorded as 4.8-degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, many homeless people have taken refuge at different night shelters that have come up near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Sarai Kale Khan etc.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red' warning for the national capital as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather conditions.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: indian railways, delhi fog, delhi airport, imd
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

It has also banned smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board warships. (Representational Image)

Exposed to online threats, Indian Navy bans use of social media

Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre

Kishore, who is one of the founder members of political strategy firm IPAC, said him working with JD(U) and advising IPAC is not an ideal situation but it has no conflict of interest. (Photo: ANI)

Only Nitish can tell why JD(U) supported CAA, says Prashant Kishor

Pokhriyal claimed that the Muslim population in India has grown from “9 per cent during Independence to 14 per cent at present”. (Photo: File)

‘Modi govt will not tolerate this’: HRD minister to universities against CAA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Price hikes fail to stop, footfalls at crafts mela

Visitors examine the handiwork up for sale at the crafts mela at Shilparamam near Hitec City on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Ex-MLA holds rally in favour of NRC, CAA

A woman holds a placard in support of NRC and CAA in a support rally on Sunday. (Deepak Deshpande)

Foolproof arrangements made for Numaish 2020: Body

In this year’s Numaish, about 1,500 exhibitors, including state and sentral government departments, Public Sector Undertakings, Corporates and Multinational Companies, are participating.

Hyderabad: Flipkart pays for disbelieving buyer

The forum opined that the very fact that the complainant was made to send a series of emails must have been very frustrating for him. It stated that the two companies had been inefficient and negligent.

Hyderabad: Pick ‘no saving, no sharing’ option

Online adtech companies such as Google and Facebook harvest humongous volumes of data in the background every day.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham