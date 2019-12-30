Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 Delhi home where 11 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi home where 11 of family were found dead now a diagnostic centre

ANI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 10:11 am IST
The owner of the diagnostic centre said that he doesn't believe in superstitions.
"I don't believe in superstitions. If I have believed in such things I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for the test," said Dr Mohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 "I don't believe in superstitions. If I have believed in such things I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for the test," said Dr Mohan Singh. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The ground floor of the house which is tabooed as 'haunted' after 11 members of a family committed suicide in July last year, is now a diagnostic centre. The owner of the diagnostic centre said that he doesn't believe in superstitions.

"I don't believe in superstitions. If I have believed in such things I would not have come here. My patients have no problem coming here for the test," said Dr Mohan Singh.

 

"I have no problem with it, this house is convenient as it is near the road. I am not superstitious", he said.

However, the Hindu priest is seen offering prayers and doing "Havan" to ward off any evil.

"Pujan is being offered to Gauri-Ganesh. Before the start of any new thing Puja is performed as per rituals. One should not believe in superstition and taboo," said the priest.

Ravinder a local said "What happened, happened. All things are okay now."

"They were very good people and there is no such things like an evil spirit. Their souls have gone directly to heaven," said Suresh, another local.

The house came in news last year when bodies of seven women and four men were found on July 1. The post-mortem report confirmed suicide.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: burari house, house of horror, delhi police, delhi crime
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

It has also banned smartphones at naval bases, dockyards and on-board warships. (Representational Image)

Exposed to online threats, Indian Navy bans use of social media

Kishore, who is one of the founder members of political strategy firm IPAC, said him working with JD(U) and advising IPAC is not an ideal situation but it has no conflict of interest. (Photo: ANI)

Only Nitish can tell why JD(U) supported CAA, says Prashant Kishor

Pokhriyal claimed that the Muslim population in India has grown from “9 per cent during Independence to 14 per cent at present”. (Photo: File)

‘Modi govt will not tolerate this’: HRD minister to universities against CAA

Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata doesn't have qualification to become CM, says BJP leader



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Only Nitish can tell why JD(U) supported CAA, says Prashant Kishor

Kishore, who is one of the founder members of political strategy firm IPAC, said him working with JD(U) and advising IPAC is not an ideal situation but it has no conflict of interest. (Photo: ANI)

‘Modi govt will not tolerate this’: HRD minister to universities against CAA

Pokhriyal claimed that the Muslim population in India has grown from “9 per cent during Independence to 14 per cent at present”. (Photo: File)

Mamata doesn't have qualification to become CM, says BJP leader

Keshari was here to attend a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act -2019. (Photo: ANI)

Dense fog hits Delhi; 30 trains delayed, flights diverted

(Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Price hikes fail to stop, footfalls at crafts mela

Visitors examine the handiwork up for sale at the crafts mela at Shilparamam near Hitec City on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham