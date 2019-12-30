Nation Current Affairs 30 Dec 2019 Chennai police detai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai police detain 8 persons for protest rangoli

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J.V. SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR AND ARUL PALANI
Published Dec 30, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2019, 12:54 am IST
The drawing of kolams and the scuffle with the cops attracted a large crowd and blocked traffic for a while.
People take photographs of a kolam asking for the revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Chennai, on Sunday. (DC)
 People take photographs of a kolam asking for the revocation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, in Chennai, on Sunday. (DC)

Chennai: The city police has earned the wrath and ridicule of several people on social media after detaining eight persons, including five women, for drawing ‘anti-CAA kolams’ on two roads in Besant Nagar.

The arrested also included two lawyers who had gone to the police station to represent the detained protesters. All eight were held at a nearby marriage hall and released after about 90 minutes following the huge outcry on social media. According to police and eyewitnesses, the protesters, led by Gayatri Khandhadai, had intended to draw kolams on Fourth Main Road in Besant Nagar in the morning. They drew their colourful rangoli which also included slogans like ‘No No to CAA’ and ‘No to NRC’.

 

The drawing of kolams and the scuffle with the cops attracted a large crowd and blocked traffic for a while. Failing in their attempt to dissuade the kolam-protesters from their campaign, the poli-ce, including several wo-men cops, physically rem-oved them into a waiting van and took them to a nearby marriage hall for detention. They were rele-ased later.

The detentions caused a flood of protests on social media, with scores of angry users asking the police if drawing kolams was a crime and if so, under which provision of the IPC/CrPC. “Case for filing Kolams? Under what section?” asked one.

Kolam campaign starts on Twitter
Another wanted to know if the cops saw the “unlawful assembly of rice flour” as a crime.

Yet another post on Twitter poked fun by dramatising the protest script in congratulating the cops for cracking the whip on “these criminal youngsters” and declaring, “We all know dangerous and lethal rangoli can be!”

He also declared it was now time to “start raiding community centres and marriage halls too — check for subversive kolam! And brides/grooms holding placards?!”

“You are scared of kolam? Really? Mighty state and central government?” tweeted Krupa Ge @krupage.

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko were among the political leaders who posted on social media and issued statements expressing protest against the police action on the kolam protesters. The former took to Twitter to complain that the ‘highhandedness’ of the ‘alangola’ (disorderly) AIADMK government is increasing every day. In detaining the protesters in Besant Nagar, the police had not allowed them to “express the fundamental rights granted to them by the Constitution”, he alleged.

His sister and DMK’s Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi tweeted that she had “only now learnt that cleaning up the front of the house and drawing kolam there are anti-national”.

She also ‘congratulated’ the AIADMK government for doing things to please its master (BJP regime). She got heavily trolled with many pointing out that her party has been rubbishing Hindu culture and tradition, such as the kolam at the doorstep; so why this sudden concern for it?

Another pointed out that drawing political kolams on roads and at bus stops was no cultural tradition!

The police action in Besant Nagar also had some stout defenders of the political class, predictably from the AIADMK and the BJP. State minister ‘Mafoi’ Pandiarajan said while drawing a kolam was no crime and not anti-national, the police action was prompted by the ‘content’ in those kolams — meaning the anti-CAA, NRC political slogans.

Former Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan alleged that the anti-CAA protests, such as the kolam campaign at Besant Nagar, were all part of a larger design to destabilise public order and ultimately create conflict between Hindus and Muslims.

...
Tags: anti-caa kolams, arrested
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the CAA near a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC on Saturday. (PTI)

Kerala politicos unite to chart course for anti-CAA protests

Mayawati.

Mayawati suspends PRO-CAA MLA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Youth hate anarchy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The first chargesheet filed in the case in a local court in Indore on December 16 named total eight people including six women as accused.

Babus booked in honey-trap and blackmailing case



More From Current Affairs

Fresh war of words between Bengal minister, Guv over varsity programme, protests

Dhankhar had on Saturday shared on the micro-blogging site a letter sent to him by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in response to his offer for talks over matters related to state-aided varsities. (Photo: File)

Will organise massive protest if PM Modi comes to inaugurate 'Khelo India': AASU

AASU leadership said the organisation is keeping a 'close watch' on the forthcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5 in Guwahati and the 'Khelo India' games scheduled from January 10 to 22, 2020. (Photo: PTI/File))

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

How to evade the police state while out at a protest

Police is also checking websites, social media, television and newspapers to capture faces of those on the streets protesting.

Hyderabad: No respite from monkey menace

The GHMC has found that this year they have been able to catch monkeys and ensure that they do not come back.
