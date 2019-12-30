Babus booked in honey-trap and blackmailing case

The first chargesheet filed in the case in a local court in Indore on December 16 named total eight people including six women as accused.

Bhopal: Personal staff of two ministers of Kamal Nath government, two IAS officers, three businessmen and two journalists have figured in the chargesheet filed in the infamous honey-trapping and blackmailing scandal of Madhya Pradesh in a local court here on Saturday evening. This was the second chargesheet filed in the sensational case.

The chargesheet identified two officers on special duty (OSDs) of two state ministers, two senior IAS officers, and a businessman as victims of the honey-trapping and blackmailing racket allegedly ran by six women and two men in Madhya Pradesh for several years.

The racket was unearthed a couple of months ago when an engineer in a civic body in Indore in Madhya Pradesh Harbhajan Singh lodged a complaint with the local police alleging blackmailing by two women with the threat of making a video showing him a compromising position viral.

The first chargesheet filed in the case in a local court in Indore on December 16 named total eight people including six women as accused.