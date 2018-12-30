search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Yogi Adityanath’s jungle raj’: Congress after mob kills cop in UP’s Ghazipur

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Suresh Vats was killed in Ghazipur when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from venue of PM Modi's public meet.
Uttar Pradesh police personnel tackle protestors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 Uttar Pradesh police personnel tackle protestors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a police constable during stone-pelting by a mob, alleging that in Yogi Adityanath's "jungle rule" neither the people are safe, nor the police.

Police constable Suresh Vats, 48, was killed Saturday in Ghazipur when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Reacting to the incident, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed, "In Adityanath's grand jungle rule, neither the people were safe, nor the police." "Today in Ghazipur after Modi ji's rally, a mob mercilessly killed police constable Suresh Vats," he tweeted. Before this, a mob had killed police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr which the chief minister had described as an accident, he said. "Democracy in BJP rule=mobocracy," he tweeted.

Vats from Karimuddinpur police station was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by the protesters.

Superintendent of police (Ghazipur) Yashveer Singh said the protesters were workers from the Rashtriya Nishad Party who were prevented by the administration and the police from going to the rally venue.

When the Prime Minister had left Ghazipur, the party workers blocked traffic at various places and started pelting stones on the vehicles returning from the programme venue,” he said.

Vats was immediately taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At least 15 party workers were detained in connection with the incident. The police are trying to identify other protesters through the video footage of the incident.

The constable was from Raniganj in Pratapgarh district. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the dead constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents.

He also directed the district magistrate and the SP to take action against unruly elements.

...
Tags: congress, yogi adityanath, ghazipur violence, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Sexual assaulter on run, teachers association calls him fake

(Representational Image)

Chennai: Missing girl child traced in 24 hours

(Representional Image)

Chennai: Zoo Ambassadors’ camp for school kids concludes

According to officials, over 150 students participated in the camp, and it had a good feedback from children and parents, following which a similar camp was organised in December 2018 as 'Winter Camp — Zoo Ambassadors'.

Notify places for jallikattu: Animal Welfare Board

Addressing the gathering after meeting officials at the secretariat, Gupta said that their job was to advise and to prevent cruelty towards animals.

Three helmets recovered from mine in Meghalaya

NDRF conduct rescue task at the site.(Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham