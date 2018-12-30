Baahubali director Rajamouli’s son to wed in Jaipur today

Hyderabad: It looks like 2018 will go down in history as the year of maxium marriages in the Indian film industry.

Just when the dust was settling down on the Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick Jonas, Kapil-Ginni weddings, Baahubali director Rajamouli flew down with close friends and family to Jaipur for his son’s wedding on December 30.

Only those very closely associated with Rajamouli were invited. Among the prominent invitees were Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR and Ramcharan Teja. The last two named are working with Rajamouli in his latest film tentatively titled RRR.

Rajamouli’s Baahubali hero Prabhas showed up with actress Anushka Shetty, thus confirming their relationship status even further. The wedding is supposedly going to be a quiet affair.

Says a source, “Raja’s son Karthiya and his bride-to-be (singer) Pooja Prasad have known and liked each other since childhood. Their marriage was a given. The entire Telugu film industry knew about their friendship. Pooja Prasad’s father Jagapathi Babu who is a producer wanted a lavish wedding for his daughter. But Rajamouli would have none of it. However, the wedding reception on January 5 in the city will see a large turn-out from the Tollywood.”