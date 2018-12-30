search on deccanchronicle.com
Baahubali director Rajamouli’s son to wed in Jaipur today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SUBHASH K JHA
Published Dec 30, 2018, 2:19 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2018, 4:12 am IST
The last two named  are working with Rajamouli in his latest film tentatively titled RRR.
Hyderabad: It looks like 2018 will go down in history as the year of maxium marriages in the Indian film industry.

Just when the dust was settling down on the  Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick Jonas, Kapil-Ginni weddings, Baahubali director Rajamouli flew down with close friends and family to Jaipur for his son’s wedding on December 30.

 

Only those very closely associated with Rajamouli were invited. Among the prominent invitees were Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR and Ramcharan Teja. The last two named  are working with Rajamouli in his latest film tentatively titled RRR.

Rajamouli’s Baahubali  hero Prabhas showed up with actress Anushka Shetty, thus confirming their relationship status even further. The wedding is supposedly going to be a quiet affair.

Says a source, “Raja’s son Karthiya and his bride-to-be (singer) Pooja Prasad have known and liked each other since childhood. Their  marriage was a given. The entire Telugu film industry knew about  their friendship. Pooja Prasad’s father Jagapathi Babu who is a producer wanted a lavish wedding for his daughter. But Rajamouli would have none of it. However, the wedding reception on January 5 in the city will see a large turn-out from the Tollywood.” 

