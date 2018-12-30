PM says Congress waivers ‘lollipops’

New Delhi: Amid heightened debate over farm loans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of misleading farmers on loan waiver promises, saying its governments had handed out “lollipops” instead of what was promised.

“Will you trust the lollipop company? Be wary of the Congress and its lies,” the Prime Minister said at a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur after laying the foundation stone for a medical college and releasing a postal stamp on legendary king Suheldev.

On a day’s visit to the Purvanchal region, his second trip to the state this month, Mr Modi claimed that the JD(S)-Congress coalition government which came to power in Karnataka recently waived loans of only 800 farmers.

“Lollipops were handed out. The loan waiver was given to only 800 farmers,” he claimed, adding that the “lollipop company” had similarly “forgotten” the promises it made before the 2009 elections.

He claimed that under the Congress rule loans were given to people who were not eligible, while farmers were forced to go to private lenders.