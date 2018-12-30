search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Navy team leader enters Meghalaya mine to ascertain water level as rescue restarts

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2018, 5:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2018, 5:42 pm IST
The Navy wanted to measure water level as their divers can operate up to 100 feet in a closed container-type situation, an official said.
East Jaintia Hills: Visuals of operations underway to rescue the trapped miners. (Photo: ANI)
 East Jaintia Hills: Visuals of operations underway to rescue the trapped miners. (Photo: ANI)

Lumthari (Meghalaya): A team leader from the Indian Navy and NDRF personnel went inside a 370-foot-deep mine, where 15 miners are trapped, to ascertain the water level inside on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Navy divers and their equipment arrived at the site around 1:30 pm Sunday after which the Navy personnel started measuring the actual level of the water in the mine shaft.

 

The 10 pumps brought by the rescue team from Odisha have been kept on standby. Meanwhile, the divers have also been kept on standby, the officials said.

The Navy wanted to ascertain the water level as their divers can operate up to 100 feet in a closed container-type situation, a district official said.

Nearly 200 rescuers from various agencies are stationed at the site. The Odisha Fire Service team had brought 10 high-powered pumps with them.

East Jaintia Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said that at least two pumps will have to be lowered down to the water level inside the mine shaft to begin the operation.

Odisha Chief Fire Officer S Sethi said his team was tasked with pumping water out and they are ready for the job. "Our only concern is that if we install the pumps now, the carbon exhaust may suffocate the entire mine shaft," Sethi said. The remaining eight pumps will be placed at various locations identified in the area, he said.

One high-powered submersible pumps with an output capacity of 500 gallons per minute is arriving on Sunday from CIL Ranchi, CIL Kolkata GM A K Bharali said. Bharali, who arrived here four days ago, said that as soon as the generators and platforms are made available at the mine shaft, the pumping of water will begin.

Five more pumps from CIL Centres in Ranchi, Dhandbad and Asansol are on road and are expected to arrive anytime, he said.

A senior district official said a few pumps of Coal India Ltd have arrived in Guwahati and are expected to reach the site soon. A team of 25 CIL personnel are at the site and survey teams are doing their job, Bharali said.

The miners have been trapped in the mine in the Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district since December 13, after water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is coordinating the rescue operations with the help of Navy, the NDMA and Coal India Ltd.

"The Navy divers have reported that they have the capacity to go a depth of 100 feet, whereas the NDRF divers can go to a depth of 30 feet," East Jaintia Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtyngerthe said.

...
Tags: meghalaya rescue operation, east jaintia hills, meghalaya mine rescue
Location: India, Meghalaya




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Easy to spread negativity; let's make positivity viral’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said several websites are spreading positive news and people should share their links so that positivity can be made viral. (Photo: File)

Pak procuring 600 tanks to strengthen capability along border with India: report

At present, India's armoured regiments, comprising mainly T-90, T-72 and Arjuna tanks, have much more superiority over Pakistan, but sources said Islamabad was seriously planning to bridge the gap at the earliest. (Representational Image | PIB)

No ‘blanket power’ to 10 agencies to intercept data: Home Ministry

There is no new law, no new rules, no new procedure, no new agency, no blanket powers, no blanket authorisation and it is the same law, same rule, same procedure and the same agencies, MHA official said. (Representational Image | AFP)

Yogi Adityanath’s ‘thok do’ mentality behind Ghazipur cop killing: Akhilesh

'...there is a trend among the police officials that they undertake encounters when they anticipate that they can be transferred. Their acts are emulated by their subordinates,' Akhilesh Yadav said. (Photo: ANI)

Meghalaya rescue ops to resume with use of sophisticated equipment

Navy personnel conduct a rescue task at the site of a coal mine collapse at Ksan, in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham