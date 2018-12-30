search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR orders officials to set budget process in motion

Published Dec 30, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2018, 1:17 am IST
He said a total picture of the Budget would not emerge as of now.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the finance department to examine whether the government should go for a vote on account budget or a full-fledged budget for the next financial year (2019-20) against the background of Lok Sabha elections.

He asked them to take into account the possibility that the NDA government at the Centre would present a vote on account Budget in view of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

 

Mr Rao held a high-level meeting with officials on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan and directed finance department officials to commence the Budget exercise for the 2019-20 financial year. He said in view of the elections to the Lok Sabha, the Centre would present a vote on account budget for the next financial year. He said a total picture of the Budget would not emerge as of now.

The Chief Minister said that there will not be any clear indication as to what extent funds flow would be there for states and hence the finance department officials should take a call on whether to introduce a full-fledged Budget for the next financial year or present an interim budget and go for a full–fledged budget at a later stage taking into consideration the policy framework of the next new government at the Centre.

The CM told the officials that this had to be studied in depth. He said that in addition to the Aasara Pensions, every promise made in the elections needed to be implemented and hence necessary allocation of funds should be made in the Budget.

He said the government meant to fulfil the election promise of establishment of a special directorate for pensioners and suggested discussions with retired employees to elicit their views.

