Hyderabad to be fourth richest city

Hyderabad: The Oxford Economics Institution studied 780 cities across the globe and found that the top 10 wealthiest cities by 2035 based on annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth would not be New York, Tokyo or London but 10 metros from India.

Hyderabad would be the fourth wealthiest in growth terms, behind Surat, Agra and Bengaluru. The current GDP of Hyderabad stands at $50 billion and estimates show that it is likely to increase to $201.4 billion by 2035. In the Telugu states, Vijayawada takes the 10th position.

The Oxford Economic Institution study was based on parameters like GDP growth year on year. Population research showed that all top 10 fastest-growing cities by GDP between 2019 and 2035 would be in India, towering over other ultra-urban economies.

Surat, known for its fabric and diamond trade, which is growing at the rate of 9.17 per cent is likely to be the wealthiest city on the Indian map by 2035, followed by Agra.