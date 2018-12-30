Hyderabad shivers at 9.9 degree C, coldest so far

Hyderabad: The weekend got off to a chilly start with the night temperature falling to 9.9ºC in Hyderabad on Saturday. This is the lowest temperature recorded in the capital in eight years.

The earlier low was 8.9ºC recorded in 2010. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.9ºC.

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert for Sunday.

It said cold wave conditions would prevail at isolated places in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Siddipet, Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Sirpur Kagaznagar and Nizamabad districts

Mr Mahesh Palawat from Skymet said that northern winds are prevailing over the state and would continue for two days. The northern winds blowing in from the Himalayas are dry and cold and push temperatures down,

Mr Palawat said the effect of the winds would shift to the southern parts of the state where temperatures would fall below normal.