search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad shivers at 9.9 degree C, coldest so far

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 30, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Dec 30, 2018, 1:04 am IST
The earlier low was 8.9ºC recorded in 2010. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.9ºC.
The Indian Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert for Sunday.
 The Indian Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert for Sunday.

Hyderabad: The weekend got off to a chilly start with the night temperature falling to 9.9ºC in Hyderabad on Saturday.  This is the lowest temperature recorded in the capital in eight years.

The earlier low was 8.9ºC recorded in 2010. The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.9ºC.

 

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a cold wave alert for Sunday.

It said cold wave conditions would prevail at isolated places in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Siddipet,  Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Sirpur Kagaznagar and Nizamabad districts

Mr Mahesh Palawat from Skymet said that northern winds are prevailing over the state and would continue for two days. The northern winds blowing in from the Himalayas are dry and cold and push temperatures down,

Mr Palawat said the effect of the winds would shift to the southern parts of the state where temperatures would fall below normal.

...
Tags: indian meteorological department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Notify places for jallikattu: Animal Welfare Board

Addressing the gathering after meeting officials at the secretariat, Gupta said that their job was to advise and to prevent cruelty towards animals.

Package system tender notification quashed

Madras high court

When a major air tragedy was averted in Tiruchy

Breached wall at runway’s end in Tiruchy airport.

Kollidam barrage collapse jeopardizes agriculture

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami and his cabinet colleagues view the collapsed barrage.

India’s defining moments of 2018

The definitive time #MeToo reached India was when Tanushree Dutta went public against Nana Patekar and her allegations became viral enough to spawn a series of exposes by wronged women.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham