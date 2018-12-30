Mahatma Gandhi’s statue defaced in Mahbubabad

Locals, NGOs and politicians protested against the district administration’s failure to protect the park and the statue.

Warangal: Miscreants on Saturday despoiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi by rubbing mud on its face and head in Mahbubabad.

Locals, NGOs and politicians staged a demonstration at the Gandhi Park protesting against the district administration’s failure to protect the park and the statue.

They raised slogans against officials. Mahbubabad-based NGO Nenusaitham’s Md Saleema contended that even after the High Court had ordered the Gandhi Park in Mahabubabad to be cleaned and beautified, the district administration has failed to execute the orders.

In addition, there are no CCTV cameras in the surrounds of the park to identify who has caused such disrespect to the statue.

Mahbubabad DSP A. Naresh visited the park and spoke to the protestors.

He promised them that the police department would adopt the park and take care of its beautification and development.

A gate would also be arranged for the compound of the park. He assured that they would work in coordination with the municipality and change the face of the park completely before Sankranthi festival.

The protest was called off on the assurances of the DSP and the statue was cleaned of the mud and dirt.

The locals washed it with water and then with milk. Mr Naresh garlanded the statue.