Consider plea to grant affiliation for PG courses: Madras HC to Anna University

Published Dec 30, 2018, 1:13 am IST
Chennai: The Madras high court has directed the Anna University to consider on merits and in accordance with law, a representation from Sri Nandhanam College of Engineering and Technology in Vellore district, seeking affiliation for PG courses viz., MBA and M.E.(Structural Engineering) and M.E. (Thermal Engineering) courses.

Justice T.Raja gave the directive while disposing of a petition from Sri Nandhanam College of Engineering and Technology, which also sought a direction to permit 15 students in MBA, 17 students in M.E.(Structural Engineering) and 14 students in M.E. (Thermal Engineering) studying in the college to participate in the 1st semester practical and theory examinations for the year 2018-2019.

 

According to G.Sankaran, counsel for the petitioner, the college has applied for continuation of Provisional Affiliation by the Anna University. Based on the same, the University conducted inspection in March 2018 and issued notice pointing out certain deficiencies. Thereafter, the college has submitted a detailed compliance report in April 2018. While so, the Anna University issued proceedings dated May 15, 2018, granting provisional affiliation in favour of the college with reduced strength of students. When the said proceedings were challenged by the college, this court set aside the order of the Anna University in respect of B.E. (Marine Engineering) course only with further direction, leaving to take any decision in respect of the other discipline or course, he added.

He further submitted that the college filed another petition to modify the earlier order in order to give liberty to the petitioner to approach the University for redressal to avail sanctioned intake of students in respect of P.G courses, viz., M.B.A and M.E courses and this court granted liberty to the college to approach the Anna University with a further direction to the University to consider the same on merits. Thereafter, the petitioner college has resubmitted the representation to the University on September 27, 2018 for granting provisional affiliation for M.B.A and M.E courses since the students have already been admitted in the said course and the list of student have already been forwarded to the University for verification. But, no order has been passed by the University. Therefore, the college filed the present petition, he added.

 The judge said considering the facts and circumstances of the matter, it appears that the representation of the petitioner which was resubmitted on September 27, 2018 was pending with the Anna University. Therefore, the Anna University was directed to consider the said representation of the petitioner on merits and in accordance with law within one week, the judge added.

Tags: madras high court, anna university
