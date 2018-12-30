search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

19 arrested after police constable killed in stone pelting in UP’s Ghazipur

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Suresh Vats was killed Saturday when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from venue of PM Modi's public meeting.
Uttar Pradesh police personnel tackle protestors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh police personnel tackle protestors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, a senior police official said on Sunday. Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh, in a tweet, clarified that the deceased policeman, Suresh Pratap Singh Vats, was a head constable.

Vats (48) was killed Saturday when protesters hurled stones at vehicles returning from the venue of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was hit on the head by a stone when he went to end a traffic jam caused by the protests.

 

"The death of head constable Suresh Pratap Singh Vats in Ghazipur in stone pelting is extremely tragic. So far 19 accused in 3 cases have been arrested, which include 11 in the case of murder. Strict action will be taken against those involved in violence under stringent sections of law (sic)," the DGP said in a tweet.

According to Superintendent of Police (Ghazipur) Yashveer Singh, the protesters were workers from the Rashtriya Nishad Party who were prevented by the administration and the police from going to the rally venue.

"When the Prime Minister had left Ghazipur, the party workers blocked traffic at various places and started pelting stones on the vehicles returning from the programme venue," he told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The SP said the police are trying to identify other protesters by scanning video footage of the incident.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of Vats and Rs 10 lakh for his parents, the state has government said.

Adityanath also directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police to take strict action against unruly elements and arrest them immediately.

The death comes less than a month after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr district. He was shot dead during mob violence over alleged cow slaughter. The man who allegedly shot the Bulandshahr inspector was arrested last week.

PM Modi had addressed a public meeting after laying the foundation stone for a medical college and releasing a postal stamp on Maharaj Suheldev. He had left for Varanasi when the violence in Ghazipur took place.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh, ghazipur mob violence, up cop killed
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen passes away at 95

Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday after a prolonged battle with age-related ailments. (Photo: Twitter | @paramspeak)

‘Police couldn’t protect their own’: Son of cop killed by mob in UP’s Ghazipur

VK Singh, son of deceased constable said, 'If the police are not able to protect its co-workers then what sought of a protection a common man should expect from them.' (Photo: ANI)

Cong to reverse BJP orders including education criteria for civic polls in Rajasthan

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were sworn in on December 17, and the other ministers got inducted in the cabinet on Monday. (Photo: File)

‘Yogi Adityanath’s jungle raj’: Congress after mob kills cop in UP’s Ghazipur

Uttar Pradesh police personnel tackle protestors following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Ghazipur on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Chennai: Sexual assaulter on run, teachers association calls him fake

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham