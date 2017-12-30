search on deccanchronicle.com
After India's rap, Palestine recalls envoy who attended Hafiz Saeed event

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2017, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 7:05 pm IST
The Palestinian side had assured India that they would take serious cognisance of their ambassador's presence at the event.
India had strongly conveyed to Palestine that the presence of its ambassador to Pak at an event of Hafiz Saeed, was 'unacceptable'. (Photo: AFP/File)
 India had strongly conveyed to Palestine that the presence of its ambassador to Pak at an event of Hafiz Saeed, was 'unacceptable'. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali has been recalled for attending a rally organised by JuD chief and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Palestinian envoy to India Adnan Abu Al Haija said on Saturday.

Asserting that Ali's action was not "acceptable" given the close and friendly ties between India and Palestine, the top envoy said that Ali has been given couple of days to pack and return from Islamabad.

 

"The Palestine government has told Ali that he was not anymore its envoy to Pakistan," Haija said.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said Palestine has conveyed "deep regrets" after India strongly expressed its resentment over the presence of its ambassador to Pakistan at an event of JuD chief and  26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed.

The Palestinian side had also assured India that they would take serious cognisance of their ambassador's presence at the event.

It also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India and stands with the country in the war against terrorism, and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India.

Walid Abu Ali reportedly attended the rally organised by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council in Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi on Friday following which India issued a strong demarche on the matter.

Difah-e-Pakistan Council is an association of religious and extremist groups in Pakistan headed by Hafiz Saeed. 

