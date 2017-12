Palestine ambassador shares dais with Hafiz Saeed, India issues demarche

Palestine ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali made an appearance at a rally called by 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: Twitter | @PakMNAOfficial)

New Delhi: India will strongly take up with Palestine the issue of its ambassador in Pakistan attending a rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

"We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was reacting to a query on reports and photographs of the Palestinian ambassador participating in the rally.

According to reports, Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad Walid Abu Ali attended a large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council at Rawalpindi in Pakistan on Friday.

Difa-e-Pakistan (Defence of Pakistan) Council (DPC) is an alliance of Islamist groups in Pakistan, including Saeed's outfit.