search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Harassed by usurers, TN woman kills self; husband critical with cut injuries

PTI
Published Dec 30, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
In a suicide note, the elderly couple stated that they were unable to bear the harassment by 2 usurers.
While the woman Gayathri died, the condition of the husband, Kesavan(60) is serious, police says. (Photo: Representational/File)
 While the woman Gayathri died, the condition of the husband, Kesavan(60) is serious, police says. (Photo: Representational/File)

Dindigul: A 55-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide, while her husband was hospitalised with self-inflicted cut injuries on his neck, in a suspected case of harassment by usurers, in the district on Saturday, police said.

In a suicide note left behind by the elderly couple, it was stated that they decided to end their life as they were unable to bear the harassment by two money lenders, from whom they had borrowed money to run their business.

 

"We lost all our earnings and life paying the interest," they alleged in the note and sought legal action against the usurers, Gopi and Elangovan.

While the woman Gayathri died, the condition of the husband, Kesavan(60) was said to be serious, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Tags: suicide, elderly couple attempt suicide, elderly woman commits suicide in tn, suicide cases
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Dindigul




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s first PC OS ‘Lisa’ to be released soon

The computer measured roughly the size of a Window AC and was powered by a 5MHz Motorola 68000 CPU, 1MB RAM and a 5MB hard disk. (Photo: mac-history.net)
 

Sunburn stage divided into Your V/S mine by DJ Snake, Kyzo

DJ Snake got his fans roaring and convinced Kyzo to get his supporters to cheer as well.
 

When Priyanka 'smacked' Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty played a part in it

Karan Johar and Priyanka Chopra had worked together in 'Dostana' and 'Agneepath.'
 

Harbhajan Singh’s Twitter post on Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is winning the internet

Harbhajan Singh shared the dance stage with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during the Mumbai reception. (Photo: Instagram / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Year ender 2017: Nutrition myths busted

Every year has its own nutrition fads, and while some work, some are nothing but skeptical conjectures. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delayed Kochi groom takes Metro to his own wedding

Kochi Metro really wasn't exaggerating when they said they touch lives. (Photo: Twitter/KochiMetroRail)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Year ender 2017: Rejig in Bihar as Nitish severs ties with Lalu, reunites with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who was considered as a strong prime ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha election had joined hand with BJP in July 2017. (Photo: File | PTI)

Bring 10 BJP MLAs, get suitable post in Cong: Hardik woos Gujarat Dy CM

The Patidar leader also exhorted BJP's Patel leaders to back the deputy chief minister. (Photo: PTI/File)

UP: Mother abducted, gangraped, after son elopes with accused family's daughter

As revenge, her family members abducted the man's brother, mother who is in her 40s, father and his brother-in-law on December 19 and confined them in a house in Shamli district. (Photo: Representational/File)

'Padmavati' to get UA certificate, title may be changed to 'Padmavat'

The special panel of the CBFC examining committee consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Prof KK Singh of Jaipur University. (Photo: DC)

Year ender 2017: When vigilantism ruled and cows mattered more than humans

The attacks by the cow vigilantes or gau rakshaks this year was termed the worst since 2010.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham