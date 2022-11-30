  
Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2022 VIP break darshan at ...
Nation, Current Affairs

VIP break darshan at Tirumala temple only at 8 am from December 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Nov 30, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2022, 12:30 am IST
A file photo of Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala (Image: DC)
 A file photo of Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala (Image: DC)

NELLORE: The TTD Trust Board has decided to allow VIP break darshan at 8 am from December 1. Hitherto, the darshan used to start at 5.30 am.

According to officials, the board took this decision so that more number of common devotees could have earlier darshan of Lord Venkateswara. The TTD has also decided to henceforth issue Srivani tickets in off-line mode only in Tirupati. Srivani ticket holders will be able to book accommodation in Madhavam Rest House subject to availability.

Madhavam counter for issuing offline tickets for Srivani will, however, be opened on November 30 at 10 am. The board has requested devotees to know about these changes and book their darshan and accommodation accordingly.

Tags: tirumala tirupati, vip break darshan


