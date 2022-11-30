  
Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2022 KCR to reshuffle bab ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR to reshuffle babus for election year

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 30, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly considering a major reshuffle of senior bureaucracy in a day or two, after a gap of two years, to address a slew of issues.

Sources said that the CM was keen to form an ‘election team’, with efficient officials leading key departments for speedy and effective implementation of developmental programmes and welfare schemes ahead of the Assembly polls in 2023.

Official sources said that the CM had decided to fill five vacant conferred-IAS officer posts from non-revenue services for the first time since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

Usually, deputy collector-level Group-I officers in revenue departments are promoted and accorded ‘conferred IAS’ status. But for those from non-revenue departments, the government has to send a list of five senior officers from each department to UPSC, which will decide on the same after holding interviews.

Since there was no vacancy for ‘conferred IAS’ status for non-revenue categories since the formation of the state, the government had not sent a list to the UPSC.

The Chief Minister reportedly directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to prepare a list of five senior officials from non-revenue departments by December 3 and refer it to the UPSC.

E.V. Narsimha Reddy, vice chairman and managing director of TSIIC, and finance minister T. Harish Rao's personal secretary K. Ashok Reddy are reportedly among the probables.

Sources said the Chief Minister held a series of meetings with the Chief Secretary at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss transfers and administrative issues. Kumar reportedly drafted the list of officers for transfers and suggested key postings for CM's approval.

A reshuffle of IPS officers is also expected either simultaneously or soon after IAS transfers.

The last major reshuffle was on February 3, 2020, when the government transferred 50 IAS officers at one go, including collectors to various districts. The CM is now planning to undertake a similar reshuffle in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly polls.

At present, several key departments have no full-time secretaries, commissioners or directors. These positions are held by incharges.

Chief Secretary Kumar is handling the additional responsibilities of all the key revenue-earning departments, such as revenue, registration, stamps, excise and commercial taxes. Somesh also has the full additional charge of chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA) in addition to the post of chairperson of the TS Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Besides, there are no district collectors for four districts. They are governed by incharge collectors of other districts. A few IAS officers are continuing in the same positions for the last eight years since the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

The CM wants to address all these issues by undertaking a major reshuffle of IAS officers.

...
Tags: telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), 2023 assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

CM Jagan to deposit ₹694 crore to 11.02 lakh students, to address public meet

A file photo of Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala (Image: DC)

VIP break darshan at Tirumala temple only at 8 am from December 1

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan govt plans to bring foolproof legislation for three capitals

The Mukteswar–Chinna Kaleshwaram project will cost Rs 545.15 crore and is a lift irrigation project with a gravity canal network system on the Godavari River, using 4.50 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water. (Representational Image/DC)

TS gets approval for three new irrigation projects



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

Outdated COVID travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience to people

Making RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated people at airports does not make sense., says a section of scientists. (PTI file image)

India now honours unsung heroes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governer Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gujarat: Three held for flying camera-drone near venue of Modi's rally

Flying of drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons. (Image: AFP/representational purpose)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->