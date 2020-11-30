The Indian Premier League 2020

GHMC district reports 63 containment zones ahead of elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 30, 2020, 11:12 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2020, 11:12 am IST
In the GHMC limits, Charminar zone had 16 containment zones, Khairatabad 22, Serilingampally 16, Kukatpally 10 and Secunderabad zone had one
Asha workers on GHMC election duty at City College making arrangements for the polls to be held kn December 1. (DC Image: P.Surendra)
 Asha workers on GHMC election duty at City College making arrangements for the polls to be held kn December 1. (DC Image: P.Surendra)

Hyderabad: It is just a day to the GHMC elections polling day, and as many as 63 containment zones for COVID-19 have been identified under the GHMC limits, as per the data by the state health department.

These include zones of Charminar, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Secunderabad as per Saturday's edition of the daily Covid-19 bulletin issued by the health department.

 

In the GHMC limits, Charminar zone had 16 containment zones, Khairatabad 22, Serilingampally 16, Kukatpally 10 and Secunderabad zone had one.

Data provided in the bulletin showed the total number of cases for a day as of Saturday stood at 805 cases with 131 cases just in the GHMC area, and second highest number of positive cases in Medchal Malkajgiri district at 82, whereas deaths for a day in the state came down to four.

The districts reporting fewer positive cases were Rangareddy 58, Jagityal 56, Bhadradri Kothagudem 42, Khammam 40, Karimnagar 35.

 

Tags: ghmc elections, containment zones, covid-19 election


