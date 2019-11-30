Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2019 TTD member performs ...
TTD member performs private homam in temple, violates rules

Published Nov 30, 2019, 1:26 am IST
The temple administration does not ordinarily allow private persons to organise any homam.
Deputy EO said such permissions were not accorded to everyone and only the TTD top brass could authorise such permission.
TIRUPATI: A suspected private homam held at TTD’s ancient Kapilatheertham temple has created a flutter in Tirupati. The temple administration, which does not ordinarily allow private persons to organise any homam, reportedly allowed TTD Trust Board member Krishnamoorthy Vaithiyanathan to perform Rudra Japa Homam.

Vaithiyanathan had reportedly roped in around 60 ritwiks (priests officiating yagnas) from different parts of the country and organised the private homam on Friday. The trust board member organised the private homam on the eve of the Shastiabdhapoorthi (a ceremony performed on the 60th birthday of a man) of his in-laws, sources said.

 

Outsiders, including devotees, were restricted from entering the premises where the homam was performed as it was sealed off with the help of TTD security guards. Only the trust board member and his family were allowed inside, situated in front of Anjaneya Swamy temple inside the premises of Kapileswara Swamy temple.

It is still unclear who accorded the permission. When DC approached the Kapileswara Swamy temple’s Deputy executive officer Subramanyam, he maintained that the homam was permitted and that due procedure was followed. He also denied that the private homam was restricted.

When this newspaper contacted Vaithiyan-athan, he said the homam was performed for the well-being of humankind and the entire universe.

