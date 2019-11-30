Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2019 Sri Lanka gets $50 m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sri Lanka gets $50 million to fight terrorism

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Nov 30, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Both countries also decided to further strengthen bilateral ties.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
 Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

New Delhi: Announcing a new $400 million line of credit to Sri Lanka for infrastructure development, and a separate “special” $50 million line of credit to help Sri Lanka boost its fight against terrorism and also swift activation of an earlier announced $100 million for solar projects in the island nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday — after holding extensive talks with visiting Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa here on Friday — said both countries “should be alert to each other’s security concerns and sensitivities”.

Both countries also decided to further strengthen bilateral ties.

 

Perhaps in a veiled reference to India’s concerns over the earlier movement of Chinese submarines in Sri Lankan waters and also the fast increasing Chinese footprint in the island nation, President Rajapaksa is understood to have assured Modi that “India will remain his top priority and that he will not allow any third force to come in between cooperation” of the two countries.

The assurance comes in the wake of China’s growing influence in Sri Lanka and perceived earlier proximity of the Rajapaksa brothers (President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa) towards Beijing.

The lines of credit announced by India are also being seen as an effort to counter the Chinese financial muscle in the island nation.

The Sri Lankan President also apparently conveyed to Mr Modi that he would also work for the economic development of Sri Lanka’s northern and eastern provinces that have a significant Tamil population.

...
Tags: gotabaya rajapaksa, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sanjay Raut.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut predicts big shake-up in Goa

“The coordinated efforts by the security forces have mounted tremendous pressure on the terrorists and their OGWs, leading to the arrest of 28 OGWs,” the statement said.

28 militants’ associates arrested in Kashmir Valley, says police

Later the minister told with media at Velugodu reservoir that they would provide irrigation facilities to every acre under ayacut.

Honey bees take revenge on AP minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Out of the nine students, who were all undergoing long-term coaching at a branch of Narayana College in Madhapur, eight reportedly left the college hostel without intimating hostel authorities, to celebrate the birthday of one of the students.

Hyderabad: SUV overturns with 9 bunking students, 2 die



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana High Court paves way for polls to urban local bodies

Telangana High Court

Parents say delayed police response led to her death

Priyanka Reddy

Hyderabad: Students’ action was impromptu

Bheem Shankar, father of Uday Shanker, in a state of shock at the OGH mortuary. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Name Lokayukta by December 20: Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A bright kid, hoped to become a doctor

Family members of Tarun at OGH mortuary. (Photo: P. Surendra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham