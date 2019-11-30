Sena leader Sanjay Raut predicts big shake-up in Goa

Mumbai: Buoyed by its success in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Friday dared the BJP that the Maha Vikas Aghadi experiment would be repeated in Goa.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut made the announcement in the presence of Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijay Sardesai and MLAs Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palayekar, who were in Mumbai to meet the Rajya Sabha MP. Like the Sena, both the GFP and MGP are former BJP allies.

Raut told media persons, “There will definitely be an earthquake. Sardesai is here with all his MLAs. Some other MLAs, who have backed the (BJP) government, are in touch with us. There will be a big movement across the country. You will soon see a big movement in Goa, where a government has been founded on immoral grounds. After Maharashtra, it’s the time of Goa now.”

Raut claimed that he had already spoken to Maharashtrawadi Gom-antak Party’s (MGP) Sudin Dhavalikar in this regard.

Raut said, “A (non-BJP) front is being formed with Sardesai in Goa... like we did in Maharashtra. BJP pointed fingers at us that we went with the Congress and NCP. But in Goa, BJP formed the government with those facing corruption charges and the people of Goa did not like it. Hence, former minister Sardesai has come with us.” In the 2017, the Congress emerged as the single-largest but failed to form the government.