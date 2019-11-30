Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2019 Maharashtra: Nana Pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Nana Patole to be Congress candidate for Speaker's election

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
The election for the post of Speaker will be held on November 30.
Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test on Saturday later in the day. (Photo: Twitter | @nana_patole)
 Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test on Saturday later in the day. (Photo: Twitter | @nana_patole)

Mumbai: Congress MLA Nana Patole will be the party's candidate for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's election, sources said on Saturday.

Patole represents the Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha.

 

"Patole will be our candidate for the Speaker's election," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

The election for the post of Speaker will be held on Sunday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government will face floor test on Saturday later in the day.

 

...
