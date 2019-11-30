Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao, ...
K Chandrasekhar Rao, RTC staff meet on December 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 30, 2019
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 1:05 am IST
5 workers from each depot in the state will meet KCR.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Road Transport Corporation (RTC) workers from all the 97 depots in the state on December 1 at Pragathi Bhavan in the city.

Five members from each depot will be invited and arrangements for their travel will be made for the Sunday lunch.

 

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Mr Rao will interact personally with the workers after they have been served lunch. He will discuss all the issues related to the RTC threadbare with the workers.

Mr Rao instructed RTC officials that of the five-member team from each depot, two members should be women and he also wanted representation of all communities.

The chief minister wanted workers representatives to reach Pragathi Bhavan by 12 noon and lunch arrangements were made for them at the venue.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for allowing RTC workers to join duty unconditionally.

Mr Ajay Kumar who met the chief minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday also thanked him for having assured to take measures to safeguard the RTC and for deciding to have talks with the corporation employees directly.

...
