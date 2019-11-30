Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2019 Hyderabad: SUV overt ...
Hyderabad: SUV overturns with 9 bunking students, 2 die

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Nov 30, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Out of the nine students, who were all undergoing long-term coaching at a branch of Narayana College in Madhapur, eight reportedly left the college hostel without intimating hostel authorities, to celebrate the birthday of one of the students.
Hyderabad: A joy ride planned by nine students taking a break from the excruciating preparations for a medical entrance test ended in tragedy, leaving two of them died, when the SUV they were travelling in met with a road accident at Rajendranagar in the wee hours on Friday. K. Tarun Kumar, 19 years, resident of Bowenpally (originally a native of Srikakulam), and D. Uday Shankar, 19, a native of Gulmal, Mahabubnagar district, were killed in the mishap.

Out of the nine students, who were all undergoing long-term coaching at a branch of Narayana College in Madhapur, eight reportedly left the college hostel without intimating hostel authorities, to celebrate the birthday of one of the students. Late in the night, at around 2.15 am, the SUV (TE07EV 3680), in which the nine students were travelling from Aramghar crossroads towards Mehdipa-tnam, turned turtle on the road near pillar number 221 on the PVNR Expressway.

 

The Rajendranagar police, who were alerted, came to the spot, about 200 metres away from the police station, to investigate. Besides Tarun and Uday, who were found dead after sustained severe multiple injuries, another student, Shashank, sustain-ed critical injuries. The others escaped unhurt.

G. Suresh, inspector, Rajendranagar police, said that Hanumadesh Reddy, one of the students, was driving the vehicle. Tarun Kumar and Uday Shankar died on the spot. Shashank has been admitted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

“At a curve near pillar #221, the driver could not control the speeding SUV and pulled to the left to escape hitting the median. The speeding vehicle turned turtle and got dragged on the road before it hit the left side footpath. The vehicle then rolled on the road and fell upside down,” the inspector said.

Victims were sitting in the rear seat
Mr Suresh further said that the accident scene suggests that the two deceased were occupying the rear portion of the SUV.

“It was learnt that the students had left the college campus without intimation. They went towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for a joy ride, after celebrating the birthday of a student. Ganesh, one of the students, left the hostel after taking permission and borrowed his uncle Krishna’s SUV,” the inspector said.

A case was registered into the incident for probe.  

Police are verifying if the student who drove the vehicle had a driving license.

The bodies were handed over to their kin after an autopsy at the OGH mortuary.

...
