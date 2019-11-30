Honey bees take revenge on AP minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Later the minister told with media at Velugodu reservoir that they would provide irrigation facilities to every acre under ayacut.

Kurnool: AP water resource minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav was stung by honey bees as someone in his entourage literally stirred up a bee’s nest at Banakacherla near Pamulapadu mandal on Friday.

Nandikotkur MLA Thoguru Arthur was also stung. Later the minister visited Pothireddypadu, YSR Smrithivanam. The minister was stung on his hands, chest, scalp, neck, and also on his legs.

Fifteen people were stung in the bee attack. Five were hospitalised and critical, sources said.

A sway of honey bees from a nearby tree entered the Banakacharla irrigation project during an inspection by the minister, MLAs T. Arther, Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Silpa Ravichandra Kishore Reddy, as well as joint collector Pattansetty Ravisubhash and other irrigation officials. The media was also part of this entourage. When the bees attacked, everyone rushed for safety.

The minister could have had more stings but only two-three bees bit him. No issue at all, information and public relations divisional officer J. Mallikar-juna, trumpeted.

The minister was safe, he said, adding that it was just a couple of bad bees that did the damage.

The minister had earlier visited the Pothireddypadu head regulator and told officials to maintain regular water releases based on farmers’ needs.

Later the minister told with media at Velugodu reservoir that they would provide irrigation facilities to every acre under ayacut. No crop would dry under YS Jaganmohan Reddy, he said. The Chief Minister has mainly focused on water scarcity, he said, adding that the Rayalaseema region received good rain this year. Already all reservoirs and irrigation tanks are full.