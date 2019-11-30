Nation Current Affairs 30 Nov 2019 First phase: Jharkha ...
First phase: Jharkhand elections begin today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 30, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2019, 1:06 am IST
The first phase is also crucial for the BJP as it won six of the 13 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das greets his supporters during an election campaign rally for the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections at Chakradharpur in West Singhbhum district on Friday. (PTI)
Patna: Thirteen constituencies in Jharkhand will go to the polls on Saturday, November 30, in the first phase of elections.

Analysts say the BJP may face a tough challenge from its opponent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which has formed a grand alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

 

A Lowdown on First phase

Seats
Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lokhardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishunpur, Chatraour, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawnathpur.

Tough challenge
Political analysts keeping a tab on the election preparations in Jharkhand are of the view that the BJP may face tough challenges from its opponent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha which has formed a grand alliance with the Congress and the RJD.

Hemant Soren-led JMM is considered a tough opponent with a stronghold in the tribal belt of the state.

Crucial for BJP
The first phase is also crucial for the ruling BJP because it had won six out of 13 seats during the 2014 Assembly elections. The JMM and the Congress had bagged one seat each and the JVM-P  had won two seats.

Where does Oppn stand
The opposition Congress is contesting six seats, the JMM four and RJD on three seats. Meanwhile, All Jharkhand Students Union which had contested in alliance with BJP in 2014, is contesting alone on three seats.

Challenges to Raghubar Das
Primary challenges faced by Chief Minister Raghubar Das and his party this time would be the Naxal issues, human trafficking and growing unemployment in the state.

