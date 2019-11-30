7 Killed, 15 Injured as van falls off bridge in Maharashtra's Dhule

The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule. (Photo: ANI)

Dhule: At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday.

Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 am after a taxi collapsed into the Bhori River from the bridge.

The deceased and injured laborers hail from Madhya Pradesh and were employed as farm workers in Dhule.

More details in this regard are awaited.

