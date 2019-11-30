28 militants’ associates arrested in Kashmir Valley, says police

“The coordinated efforts by the security forces have mounted tremendous pressure on the terrorists and their OGWs, leading to the arrest of 28 OGWs,” the statement said.

SRINAGAR: In a stepped up campaign against alleged Over-Ground Workers (OWGs) and active sympathisers of separatist militants, the Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested as many as 28 persons across the Union Territory (UT) over past one month.

A statement issued by the police here on Friday said that the accused were running six terror modules which were busted jointly by it, the Army and other security forces during this period.

