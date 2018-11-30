search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Spotted with separatist, Navjot Singh Sidhu sparks outrage

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 1:22 am IST
The minister said he had posed with several people and it was difficult to distinguish them.
Navjot Sidhu (centre) with Gopal Singh Chawla (right) on the sidelines of the ceremony at Kartarpur.
Amritsar/Chandigarh: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday played down his appearance in a photograph with a “pro-Kha-listan” leader in Pakistan even as the opposition Akali Dal asked if India remained his priority. 

He came under a sharp attack from Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal after a picture from the groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan for the Kartarpur corridor showed him with “separatist” Gopal Singh Chawla. 

 

Chawla, who is the general secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Praban-dhak Committee (PSGPC) and is known to speak for “Khalistan”, had shared the purported picture on his Facebook page. 

Sidhu returned home Thursday after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for a visa-free corridor which will allow Sikh pilgrims access from Gurdaspur’s Dera Baba Nanak to the shrine in Kartarpur, where Guru Nanak Dev spent his final years. 

The minister said he had posed with several people and it was difficult to distinguish them. “They showered so much love there. Every day ten thousands pictures were clicked, and among them who was Chawla or Cheema I do not know,” he told reporters in Attari on his return. Mr Sidhu had received flak for attending the ceremony in his “personal” capacity, even after being advised against it by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. 

“The thaw has begun and the ice is melting,” he said at the press briefing, where he appeared with Saurabh Madan, the organiser of a Dussehra event in Amritsar where about 60 people were mowed down by a train last month.

“I returned after connecting hearts in the two Punjabs,” Sidhu said. 

Gopal Singh Chawla was also seen shaking hands with Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Kartarpur ceremony. 

“There was a link between Gopal Chawla and a terrorist attack that took place in Amritsar which is his (Sidhu’s) constituency,” SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Thursday, referring to the grenade blast at Nirankari Bhavan which killed three people earlier this month. 

“If he shakes hands with him or does something with him, then Sidhu has to answer in order to make clear whether the country or something else is his priority,” he added.

Tags: akali dal, kartarpur, navjot singh sidhu
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




