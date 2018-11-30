search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Security in Srisailam temple at risk as police, staff spar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D. SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Nov 30, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Cops are running the show with home guards.
Temple town of Srisailam
 Temple town of Srisailam

KURNOOL: How safe is the Srisailam temple? Are VIP visits to temple safe?  Not so if one were to go by the happenings at the temple town as both police and temple security are at loggerheads. 

The distrust was palpable when police made an attempt to arrest the chief security officer of the temple on the grounds of selling abhisekham tickets on the black market. 

 

Temple executive officer A. Ramachandra Murthy had to intervene to stall police interference and told police not to enter the temple premises.
Kurnool police had deployed 200 policemen to regulate pilgrim flow during the Karthika festivities.

With Maoists footprints allegedly being confirmed in Nallamala, co-ordination with trained staff is a basic necessity, but police are simply running the show with home guards and para security. 

Temple executive officer A. Srirama Chandra Murthy said that a co-ordination meeting was held on Thursday to sort out the issue with DSP of Atmakur. 

He said that providing darshan to recommended visitors should be based on protocol. A map of protocol was drawn and temple services would be made available to them based on their designation and rank in the department. Police and temple security staff would work in co-ordination and act as per the requirements of protocol, the EO said.

Atmakur DSP Vinod Kumar said that all issues with the temple staff were sorted out and local police were given strict instructions to adhere to the protocol of temple services to  government employees as agreed  upon.

The temple security has been bagged by a politician with close links to the Chief Minister. He also enjoys equal support from the main opposition leader in the Assembly. With such infiltrators within the temple structure, how is a bureaucratic change possible at Srisailam is the question. 

In the past a police station at Srisailam was blasted by Naxalites in 2001. 24 dalits were massacred at Vempenta village in Atmakur which now falls under Srisailam constituency.  

Thieves eye offerings at the temple. It is common knowledge that pilgrims, who visit Srisailam temple, pay homage by placing cash, silver and other valuable articles in the hundi kept in the temples their mite, and such collections, sometimes include silver and other valuable articles. 

...
Tags: srisailam temple, kurnool police, karthika festivities
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding

The Baywatch actress and Meghan have been friends since January 2016 when they hit it off after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event. (Photo: PTI, AP)
 

Woman's baby bump turns out to be 25 kg stone cyst

Keely had first noticed that she was gaining weight in 2014, but did not give it much thought.
 

Man obsessed with Fifty Shades of Grey left girlfriend tied to be raped by stranger

Police later arrested the boyfriend, and the other man, 22, at the hotel. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Delhi EV Draft Policy: Price of petrol, diesel cars, parking charges could go up

The parking surcharge is subject to revision once every year
 

Virat Kohli calls for release of beaten Jaipur elephant still being used for rides

Kohli's plea comes after a group of American tourists witnessed eight men violently beating the elephant at Amber Fort in June 2017. (Photo: PTI)
 

Google seeks to get rid of mosquitoes by releasing millions of infected males

This process is aimed at eventually killing off the population of mosquitoes (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Marfa drumbeats raise the tempo at poll rallies

The Siddis of A.C. Guard practise in preparation for playing at a political rally, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (DC)

Hyderabad: On eve of polls, Metro run to Hitec City

MD and CEO of L&TMRHL K.V.B. Reddy was seen consuming beverage inside Metro coach during a trail run from Hitec City on Thursday in the presence of HMRL MD N.V.S. Reddy. As per Metro rules smoking, consuming drinks and eating snacks cannot be done inside Metro coach. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

TRS didn’t have Rs 1-lakh crore budgets, says study

The TRS-led Telanagna state government has reportedly spent 34 per cent less money than what was announced in the state budgets in the last four years.

Telangana people vote casually, says KCR

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

'Khao Commission Rao': Rahul Gandhi jibes at KCR in Telangana

'We will defeat the BJP, RSS and Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections. The TRS and MIM are Team B and C of the BJP,' Congress president Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham