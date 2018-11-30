search on deccanchronicle.com
No question of replacing Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM, says GFP's Sardesai

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 1:54 pm IST
Sardesai, who is an Agriculture minister in the Parrikar cabinet, said 'where is the question of replacing him?'
Parikkar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence in Goa. (Photo: File)
Panaji: Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai Friday said there was no question of replacing ailing Manohar Parrikar as Goa Chief Minister.

Sardesai is Agriculture minister in the Parrikar cabinet.

 

Parikkar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence after returning to the state on October 14 following hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

While the ruling BJP has maintained that Parrikar has been looking after the affairs of governance even as he undergoes treatment, the state's opposition parties, and occasionally allies in the state government, have alleged that his health-related absence was bringing the administration to a standstill.

Sardesai Friday told PTI he met Parrikar on November 28.

"I had met the CM while coming back from the closing ceremony function of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) (on November 28). He is fine. Where is the question of replacing him?" Sardesai said.

Tags: bjp in goa, goa cm manohar parrikar, goa forward party
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




