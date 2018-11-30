search on deccanchronicle.com
Farmers not seeking 'free gifts' from govt, says Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
The Congress president addressed a huge gathering of protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar and called for a farm loan waiver.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Jantar Mantar on Friday in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: The leaders of all opposition parties stand united with farmers in ensuring their good future, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and called for a farm loan waiver.

Addressing a gathering of protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar, he said no one will be able to silence the voice of farmers and youth. If the Indian government insults them, then they will ensure its removal, Gandhi said. 

 

He added that the farmers were not seeking a "free gift" from the government by asking for a farm loan waiver. They were only asking for what's due to them, the Congress chief asserted. 

"If this government can waive Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists, why can't the loans of crores of farmers in the country be waived?" he asked. 

The farmers, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in the national capital since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street around 10.30 am amid heavy policy deployment.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh converged at the Ramlila ground on Thursday.

