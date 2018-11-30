search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Curtail terror, turn secular for cordial ties with India: Army Chief to Pak

PTI
Published Nov 30, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Nov 30, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
‘They have turned Pakistan into an Islamic country,' Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said.
Army Chief Bipin Rawat was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of the 135th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (Photo: ANI):
 Army Chief Bipin Rawat was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of the 135th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (Photo: ANI):

Pune: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said Pakistan must curtail terror activities on its soil and develop itself as a secular state if it wanted cordial relations with India.

He also said the Indian Army was not yet ready to have women in combat roles.

 

Rawat was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of the 135th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Asked about a recent statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about his country willing to take two steps for every step forward by India, Rawat said the neighbouring nation should first take steps to curtail terror activities on its soil.

"I would like to tell Pakistan to initiate that first step (curtailing terror). In the past, India has taken several steps. When we say terror is being harboured in your country, show some action by curtailing terror activities which are used against India," Rawat advised Pakistan.

On Imran Khan's statement as to why India and Pakistan could not be friends when Germany and France could be good neighbours, Rawat said the neighbouring country first needed to see its internal condition.

"They have turned Pakistan into an Islamic country. If they want cordial relations with India, they will have to develop themselves as a secular state," Rawat said.

"How can you say that we can stay together when you are an Islamic state? India is a secular state and for us to stay together, both of us will have to be secular. If they are willing to become secular like us, I think they have an opportunity," he added.

Speaking about assigning combat roles to women in the armed forces, Rawat said, "We are not yet ready for that as facilities have to be created within the armed forces and women also need to be prepared for that kind of hardships. It is not easy. Let us not compare ourselves with western nations. The western nations are more open," he said.

"Yes, we may be more open in our big cities, but our Army personnel are not coming from big cities only. They are coming from rural areas too, where the intermingling, which is expected, is still not there," the Army chief added.

"Women officers are being inducted in all the three services. But what we have to decide is whether some of them can be given permanent commission. The Army too has taken a call that there are some aspects, some fields, where we need some kind of continuity and permanency. In a command-oriented Army, male officers do not fit the bill everywhere. The Army needs language interpreters as military diplomacy is gaining ground. The basic requirement is understanding the language while talking to other nations, military to military. So we are looking for women as interpreters," he said.

Rawat added that there were several other fields where the Army was thinking of inducting women.

...
Tags: army chief, bipin rawat, pakistan, indian army, imran khan, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepal stalls on LGBT rights despite early strides

More than 900,000 of Nepal's roughly 26-million population identify as a sexual minority, according to LGBT rights group Blue Diamond Society.
 

Blind man suing Playboy for not letting him enjoy its online magazine

Nixon started a class action civil case in a US court to force the company to make its sites accessible to the blind.
 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
 

Congo's Ebola outbreak now 2nd largest in history, says WHO

Congo's health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426. (Photo: AP)
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be attending Priyanka Chopra's wedding

The Baywatch actress and Meghan have been friends since January 2016 when they hit it off after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event. (Photo: PTI, AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

G20 Summit: Yoga is India's gift to world for health, peace, says PM Modi

Praising the organisers of the 'Yoga for Peace' event, he said it's hard to think of a better name. 

No question of replacing Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM, says GFP's Sardesai

Parikkar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence in Goa. (Photo: File)

‘Will march naked to Parliament if demand not met’: TN farmers in Delhi

'We are only demanding MSP for us. Today, we expect that the government will announce the Right of Loans and profitable price to the farmers,' President of National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturalists Association from Tamil Nadu, Ayyakannu said. (Photo: ANI)

Maldives reject reports of plans to allow Indian base in exchange for USD 1 bln aid

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Maldives Abdulla Shahid was recently on an official visit to New Delhi, where he met top leaders including his counterpart Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Ex-coal secretary HC Gupta held guilty of corruption in coal scam case

The court took all the convicted persons into custody and has fixed December 3 for hearing arguments on quantum of punishment. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham