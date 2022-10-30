  
Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2022 Rozgar Mela to offer ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rozgar Mela to offer more government jobs: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Oct 30, 2022, 7:28 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre was working towards providing 10 lakh jobs to the youths, and the number could go up. He also said that the number of government jobs for the youth would rise.

The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly, he said.

“This will hugely reinforce the campaigns for last mile delivery and saturation of coverage of the government schemes,” he said.

He was addressing Gujarat's “Rozgar Mela” via video message. He said the state government had set a target to fill 35,000 posts in the next one year. The Prime Minister stated that Rozgar Melas would continue to be organised at national and state levels in coming months.

Modi said that he started the ‘Rozgar Mela’ at national level on the auspicious day of Dhanteras last week where appointment letters were given to 75,000 candidates and said that similar Rozgar Melas would be organised in various states and Union Territories.

Underlining the critical role of these young people in India’s march to developed nation status by 2047, the Prime Minister asked them to fulfil their duty towards society and the country. He also asked them to continue learning and getting skilled and not consider finding a job at the end of their growth.

“This opens many doors for you. Doing your job with dedication will give you untold satisfaction and will open the door of growth and progress,” Modi added.

“Gujarat has expeditiously moved and today 5,000 candidates are getting appointment letters from Gujarat Panchayat Service Board, 8,000 candidates are getting their appointment letters from Gujarat Sub Inspector Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi praised digital platforms like Ojas and abolition of the interview process in class 3 and 4 posts. “Anubandham mobile app and web portal employment is being made smooth in the state by connecting job seekers and job givers. Similarly, Gujarat Public Service Commission’s rapid recruitment model has been appreciated nationally,” he said.

...
Tags: government jobs, narendra modi, rozgar mela
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 30 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

DC Edit | PM’s jobs drive much needed
KTR writes to Modi, terms Rozgar Mela a 'cruel joke' on unemployed youth
PM Modi kicks off 'Rozgar Mela'; hands out 75,000 job appointments

Latest From Nation

Taking to the streets in addition to the candidates themselves, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from the BJP, Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the TRS and Palvai Sravanthi of Congress, were senior leaders from the three parties. — DC Image

Munugode bypoll: Political parties campaign in full swing

The largest display of knitted hats/caps was achieved by the Air Force Wives Welfare Association in New Delhi, India on 15 October 2022. — Twitter

AFWWA distributes woollen caps to underprivileged

This offer is valid from Saturday till November 10. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

Free stroke screening at Medicover Hospital

OBCs constitute over 50 per cent of the population and most states, including Telangana, had adopted unanimous resolutions in their respective Assemblies for a clear-cut caste census in 2021. — Representational Image/AFP

Conduct OBC census, BC panel to Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UN curbs helped identify terror hubs: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and other delegates during the special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter Terrorism Committee (CTC), in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

PM prays at Kedar, Badri; says 'past govts neglected shrines'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kedarnath, in Rudraprayag district, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India moves Canada over pro-Khalistan referendum plan

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. (AFP File photo)

Nirmala Sitharaman asks States to ease logistics burden on exporters

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the gathering at the inauguration of Kakinada campus of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade at JNTUK Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Bilkis case: Former CM seeks Shah's resignation for freeing convicts

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham