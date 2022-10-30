Rozgar Mela to offer more government jobs: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Centre was working towards providing 10 lakh jobs to the youths, and the number could go up. He also said that the number of government jobs for the youth would rise.

The Central government is working on providing ten lakh jobs, the states and Union territories are also getting associated with the campaign. The number of government jobs given to the youth will rise significantly, he said.

“This will hugely reinforce the campaigns for last mile delivery and saturation of coverage of the government schemes,” he said.

He was addressing Gujarat's “Rozgar Mela” via video message. He said the state government had set a target to fill 35,000 posts in the next one year. The Prime Minister stated that Rozgar Melas would continue to be organised at national and state levels in coming months.

Modi said that he started the ‘Rozgar Mela’ at national level on the auspicious day of Dhanteras last week where appointment letters were given to 75,000 candidates and said that similar Rozgar Melas would be organised in various states and Union Territories.

Underlining the critical role of these young people in India’s march to developed nation status by 2047, the Prime Minister asked them to fulfil their duty towards society and the country. He also asked them to continue learning and getting skilled and not consider finding a job at the end of their growth.

“This opens many doors for you. Doing your job with dedication will give you untold satisfaction and will open the door of growth and progress,” Modi added.

“Gujarat has expeditiously moved and today 5,000 candidates are getting appointment letters from Gujarat Panchayat Service Board, 8,000 candidates are getting their appointment letters from Gujarat Sub Inspector Recruitment Board and Lokrakshak Recruitment Board,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi praised digital platforms like Ojas and abolition of the interview process in class 3 and 4 posts. “Anubandham mobile app and web portal employment is being made smooth in the state by connecting job seekers and job givers. Similarly, Gujarat Public Service Commission’s rapid recruitment model has been appreciated nationally,” he said.