Basic facilities elude IT sector in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: While the state government is working hard to bring multinational companies like Infosys into the Information Technology (IT) zone here, the city lacks basic facilities like good roads, transport and streetlights and ATMs as also surveillance systems.

HCL and TCS are seriously working to set up their campuses here while Randstad Technologies opened its 150-seater office.

The staff of IT companies said roads, streetlights and public transport are basic requirements for the IT sector development. The GVMC and APSRTC should pay proper attention to develop these.

Around 15,000 employees of 35-40 companies in the IT hub come and work in their offices at Hill No 1, 2 and 3 in Rushikonda every day. Techie L. Srini said, “The roads and street lights are malfunctioning. The situation is worse after the recent rains.”

Another techie, Radhika, pointed out that discussions had been held in June last to set up a police sub-control office (PSO) in the IT zone, but nothing of it was heard thereafter. With shift duties, the IT sector expects better security cover, she stressed.

An official of the Vizag City Police said the works on the PSO was almost complete. "We are ready to deploy our personnel. We are waiting for the unit office sponsored by the IT companies. We shall complete the work soon."

About 5,000 women techies commute to the IT zone from different parts of the city by availing various modes of transport including personal bikes. Working hours of women employees are limited from dawn to dusk while men have to work 24 hours a day on shift basis.