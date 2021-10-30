Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2021 TS open to exclusive ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TS open to exclusive industrial cluster for French companies: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 30, 2021, 2:56 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 2:56 am IST
The minister invited French businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Telangana
Minister KTR while delivering the keynote address on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid-era’ at the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’ in Paris on Friday. (Photo:Twitter)
 Minister KTR while delivering the keynote address on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid-era’ at the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’ in Paris on Friday. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Minister K.T.Rama Rao announced that the TS government was willing to develop a dedicated industrial cluster for French companies, particularly SMEs.

He said that Telangana state has been on the forward march, thanks to the foresight of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his investor-friendly policies and the industrial ecosystem prevalent in the state.

 

The minister invited French businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Telangana while delivering the keynote address on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid-era’ at the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’ in Paris on Friday. He highlighted the TS-iPASS industrial policy and availability of 2 lakh acres in the 'land bank’.

"While national policies are the prerogative of the Union government in our federal structure, states also enjoy considerable autonomy in multiple operational issues like allotment of land, providing approval and permissions, helping companies get trained manpower, and preferential procurement policies," he said, according to a release from his office. Rao highlighted the welfare schemes and developments taking place in Telangana.

 

On TSiPASS, he said, “Telangana is the most progressive state in India. Our policy allows for self-certification and also promises 15-day clearances by statute. And if we don't deliver within the 15-day window, on the 16th day, it is deemed approved.”

Telangana has a large land bank of about two lakh acres with the TSIIC. They are strategically located and have the best of infrastructure like power, water, waste disposal, and connectivity, he said.

He said that under Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), the government would train people at its own cost, transforming them into quality human resources.

 

Rao urged companies keen on investing in India to study what other states are offering. He said that Telangana would go a step further and come up with the most viable offer.

...
Tags: k.t.rama rao, french companies, ambition india business forum
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mohan, an employee working with tourism department.

Man labelled ‘antisocial’, thrashed at Naidu’s meet

The TRS and the BJP spent huge amounts for luring voters in the hope that the notification for the Adilabad Rural ZPTC polls will be issued soon but it got delayed. — DC file photo

TRS men preparing ground earlier than their rivals for Adilabad Rural ZPTC post

Karthikeya Mishra. (Representational photo: Facebook)

Close branches unfriendly to tenant farmers, WG collector urges RBI

The shortlisted agency will pay about Rs 1.35 lakh per day to the HGCL for collecting toll from 19 interchanges on the 158-km long ORR. — DC file photo

Rs 500 crore per annum minimum bid for ORR toll



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil launched in Kaliningrad, Russia

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil. (ANI Photo)

Drug-on-cruise case: Pune police arrest NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

'Jumla' version of COVID-19 vaccine story will not save lives: Rahul Gandhi

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus inside a vaccination centre in Ghaziabad. (Photo: AFP)

Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play, professionalism: Army chief

General Naravane (PTI)

Three-day notice before action against Sameer Wankhede: Maharashtra government

Mr Wankhede moved the Bombay high court on Thursday requesting a probe by CBI or the NIA into the allegations of corruption levelled against him. (DC File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->