TS open to exclusive industrial cluster for French companies: KTR

HYDERABAD: Minister K.T.Rama Rao announced that the TS government was willing to develop a dedicated industrial cluster for French companies, particularly SMEs.

He said that Telangana state has been on the forward march, thanks to the foresight of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his investor-friendly policies and the industrial ecosystem prevalent in the state.

The minister invited French businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Telangana while delivering the keynote address on ‘Growth: Drafting the future of Indo-French relations in a post-Covid-era’ at the ‘Ambition India Business Forum’ in Paris on Friday. He highlighted the TS-iPASS industrial policy and availability of 2 lakh acres in the 'land bank’.

"While national policies are the prerogative of the Union government in our federal structure, states also enjoy considerable autonomy in multiple operational issues like allotment of land, providing approval and permissions, helping companies get trained manpower, and preferential procurement policies," he said, according to a release from his office. Rao highlighted the welfare schemes and developments taking place in Telangana.

On TSiPASS, he said, “Telangana is the most progressive state in India. Our policy allows for self-certification and also promises 15-day clearances by statute. And if we don't deliver within the 15-day window, on the 16th day, it is deemed approved.”

Telangana has a large land bank of about two lakh acres with the TSIIC. They are strategically located and have the best of infrastructure like power, water, waste disposal, and connectivity, he said.

He said that under Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), the government would train people at its own cost, transforming them into quality human resources.

Rao urged companies keen on investing in India to study what other states are offering. He said that Telangana would go a step further and come up with the most viable offer.