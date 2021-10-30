Latest: Polling underway for by-election to Badvel Assembly segment

Voters outside a polling station in Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district after exercising their franchise in the bypolls. (ANI)

Kadapa: Voting for the by-election in Badvel Assembly constituency in the district is underway with voters queueing up to exercise their franchise.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 7 PM, a senior election official said on Saturday.

According to Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, as many as 281 polling stations for the by-poll were set up out of which 148 have been identified as "critical."

Over 2,000 police personnel including central armed police forces have been deployed at necessary places.

The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSR Congress Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March.

The party has fielded Subbaiah's widow Sudha as its candidate while the opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would not nominate anyone to the by-poll respecting the widow of the demised MLA, terming it "traditional values".

BJP's candidate Suresh Panathala backed by actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is in the fray, while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

The constituency has over 2.16 lakh eligible voters.