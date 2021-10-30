Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2021 Latest: Polling unde ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Latest: Polling underway for by-election to Badvel Assembly segment

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2021, 10:12 am IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 10:21 am IST
As many as 281 polling stations for the by-poll were set up out of which 148 have been identified as 'critical'
Voters outside a polling station in Badvel Assembly constituency in Kadapa district after exercising their franchise in the bypolls. (ANI)
Kadapa: Voting for the by-election in Badvel Assembly constituency in the district is underway with voters queueing up to exercise their franchise.

Polling will be held from 7 AM to 7 PM, a senior election official said on Saturday.

 

According to Kadapa Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan, as many as 281 polling stations for the by-poll were set up out of which 148 have been identified as "critical."

Over 2,000 police personnel including central armed police forces have been deployed at necessary places.

The assembly seat fell vacant following the death of ruling YSR Congress Party legislator Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah in March.

The party has fielded Subbaiah's widow Sudha as its candidate while the opposition Telugu Desam Party announced that it would not nominate anyone to the by-poll respecting the widow of the demised MLA, terming it "traditional values".

 

BJP's candidate Suresh Panathala backed by actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party is in the fray, while Congress nominated P Kamalamma as its candidate.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

The constituency has over 2.16 lakh eligible voters.

 

Tags: badvel byelection, voting, badvel assembly constituency
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Related Stories

A BMC health worker does thermal screening of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,555

It is the duty of police to take necessary precautionary measures during the maha padayatra for maintaining law and order and preventing any untoward incident. As the route map and names of participants in padayatra have been furnished, police can take adequate steps to provide protection to the peaceful procession. — ANI

HC directs DGP to permit padayatra against three capitals

Fisheries and animal husbandry minister Sidiri Appala Raju said the fishing harbour at Aminabad in U. Kothapalli mandal of East Godavari district will be completed by 2023 at a cost of ₹ 422 crore. — Twitter

AP renews efforts to mobile funds through land auctions

As many as 2,37,036 voters, including 1,17,933 male and 1,19,102 female voters, will be able to exercise their franchise. (ANI)

Latest: Voting begins for bypoll to Huzurabad assembly seat



