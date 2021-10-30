Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2021 New dress code irks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New dress code irks female govt doctors in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 30, 2021, 11:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 11:24 pm IST
Female doctors are said to be irked over the new dress code of white sari or Punjabi dress or chudidar to be implemented from Monday
The director of public health and family welfare issued a circular recently stating that all the staff members working under the administrative control of the director of public health and family welfare, should follow the dress code while attending official work. (DC file photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Female doctors in government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh are said to be irked over the new dress code of white sari or Punjabi dress or chudidar to be implemented from Monday.

The director of public health and family welfare issued a circular recently stating that all the staff members working under the administrative control of the director of public health and family welfare, should follow the dress code while attending official work. Accordingly, female doctors were asked to wear full sleeve white colour aprons with a stethoscope, identification card with dark blue colour tag, badge with name, designation and ID number and while colour sari or dress. Male doctors should wear full sleeve white colour aprons with a stethoscope, ID card with dark blue colour tag and badge and no colour code recommended for their dress.

 

The same rule is also applicable to the health personnel working under Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

A section of female doctors expressed concern over the new dress code saying that it made no difference to staff nurses, auxiliary nursing midwives and Asha workers as they too wear the while colour sari or dress and wondered why such colour code was required only to them while no such code was recommended to male doctors.

A female district medical and health officer said, “It is unfair on the part of the authorities to impose colour code for their sari or dress to be worn while on duty as they are already wearing a full sleeve white apron over their dress irrespective of its colour to attend to the patients.”

 

Another female medical and health officer said, “We intend to take up the dress code issue to the notice of the health authorities to seek clarification on their motive and also to withdraw it as it makes no sense in their professional work.”

The circular also specified dress code to other health personnel like head nurses to wear half sleeve white colour apron with white cap and red stripe ID card; staff nurses to wear half sleeve white colour apron with ID card and colour tag; pharmacists to wear half sleeve white colour apron with ID card and sky blue colour tag; lab technicians to wear white colour apron with ID card and violet colour tag; female nursing orderly to wear white sari with green border and ID card with maroon colour tag and male nursing orderly to wear white colour half-shirt and green colour border and ID card with maroon colour tag.

 

Director of health Dr T. Geetha Prasadini said, “We have introduced the dress code for all our health personnel to maintain uniformity in their appearance based on their designation and nature of work while on duty and with regard to white colour sari or dress to female doctors, we have recommended it based on directions from the top officials and it may not be compulsory if they have any issues on colour code.”

Meanwhile, female doctors turned critical on the health authorities for issuing circulars with some directions and backtracking on them after finding severe resistance.

 

Moreover, the health authorities are also implementing bio-metric attendance at all government health centres from Monday in the state.

Tags: dress code, female doctors, asha workers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


