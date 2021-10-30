Nation Current Affairs 30 Oct 2021 Medical aspirant kil ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Medical aspirant kills self over NEET in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Oct 30, 2021, 1:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 30, 2021, 1:32 pm IST
Despite the advise from his parents to wait for the results, he allegedly consumed pesticides on Friday and was admitted to hospital
According to police, the youth had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. . (Representational image)
 According to police, the youth had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. . (Representational image)

Coimbatore: Apprehensive over the outcome of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the district.

K Keerthivasan of Sangarayapuram near here had appeared for the entrance exam held in September for the third time, results of which are expected in a couple of days.

 

According to police, the youth had taken up the test in 2019 and 2020, but could not clear. So he tried his luck for the third time this year.

With National Testing Agency publishing the answer key, the youth was said to be upset and told his parents that he may not be able to clear the test this year also, they said.

Despite the advise from his parents to wait for the results, Keerthivasan allegedly consumed pesticides on Friday afternoon and was admitted to Pollachi Government hospital. The doctors attending to the youth referred him to the Government hospital here, where he died at night, they added.

 

...
Tags: neet exam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Karnataka govt files revised affidavit in SC for deporting Rohingyas

The result of the by-poll will be announced on November 2. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Telangana by-polls: 33.27 pc voter turnout in Huzurabad till 11 AM

West Bengal CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign with Tennis veteran Leander Paes as he joins the party, in Panaji. Party MP Derek O'Brien is also seen. (PTI)

Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics, says Mamata

Aryan Khan walks out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail 22 days after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case. (ANI)

Aryan Khan walks out after 22 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Drug-on-cruise case: Pune police arrest NCB witness Gosavi in cheating case

Kiran Gosavi after being detained. (Photo: ANI)

Aryan Khan's lawyers await HC order copy on his bail to secure his release from jail

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan fans celebrate outside 'Mannat' residence after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Aryan Khan walks out after 22 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan walks out of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail 22 days after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case. (ANI)

Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,555

A BMC health worker does thermal screening of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil launched in Kaliningrad, Russia

Indian Navy's stealth frigate Tushil. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->